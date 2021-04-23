It’s official: Popular crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ will be airing on CBS soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s official: The CBS crime drama “NCIS: Hawaii” is a go.
The network Friday announced a straight-to-series order for the offshoot for the 2021-2022 season.
Multiple media outlets report the series will follow the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and investigating crimes involving military personnel and more. This will be the first installment in the “NCIS” franchise to have a female lead.
The announcement is welcome news for Hawaii’s film industry that suffered a devastating 2020. In addition to “NCIS: Hawaii,” CBS also recently renewed “Magnum P.I.” for a fourth season.
Also filming in Hawaii: Disney’s “Doogie Howser” reboot, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”
In the same announcement Friday, CBS also said “NCIS: Los Angeles” will be renewed for a thirteenth season.
