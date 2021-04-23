HPD searching for man accused of trying to set fire near woman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a man accused of trying to kill a woman with fire early Thursday.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. in the Honolulu area, police said.
According to investigators, the 29-year-old male suspect tried to ignite a flammable substance near the 47-year-old woman.
They said if it had caught fire, she could’ve been killed or have been injured. However, the substance was not ignited and the victim was OK.
Police said they know who the suspect is, but no arrests have been made yet.
The case is being investigated as an attempted murder.
This story will be updated.
