Hawaiian green sea turtles find their way to a new home in the ocean

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate Earth Day, Sea Life Park released two Hawaiian green sea turtles into waters off Waimanalo.
A blessing was held as the pair was carried to the shoreline and placed on the sand.
The honu were among hundreds of hatchlings released throughout the year as part of the park’s breeding and conservation program.
“Under the care of our veterinarians they are raised until they get about 35 centimeters and at that point in time they are able to release them as well,” said Valerie King, general manager of Sea Life Park.
“That’s about the size of the honu released today. At this stage they have a better chance of survival in wild.”
Sea Life Park partnered with Waimanalo Limu Hui for the event.
The community organization helps grow and replant native limu, which is a sustainable food source for honu and fish at the park.
“To be able to build the fish pond and release the turtles brings everything full circle,” said Ikaika Rogerson of Waimanalo Limu Hui.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.