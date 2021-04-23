Hawaii Strong: It’s been a heavy lift, but this gym’s been there for its members

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Crossfit 808, Elyse Umeda-Korth has constructed a training program built on intensity and technique.
For the last 10 years, the gym’s workouts have been grounded in strength and resilience. And those two qualities were never needed more than during the pandemic shutdowns of 2020.
“By the time we rolled around to the summer, we had lost about half of our membership,” Umeda-Korth said. “We usually like to stay strong, upwards close to 200 members, and I want to say that went down to under 100 by the middle of summer, so it got really scary at one point.”
[This story is part of HNN’s “Hawaii Strong” series, profiling businesses in the islands adapting to the pandemic and its economic fallout. To suggest a profile, send an email to hawaiistrong@hawaiinewsnow.com.]
In all, the Kalihi gym closed its doors for a total of four months,
Even when they could re-open, Umeda-Korth had to remain nimble through safety regulations.
“There was a point where we first got to reopen again, and they (city officials) said, ‘Hey, you can’t have anyone inside your 6,000 square-foot gym,” Umeda-Korth said.
“You have to work out outdoors only and I looked and said, at least we’re lucky enough that we have five parking stalls in front of the gym, so we converted that into a little outdoor space and again, our members were amazing, they came out. They made it work.”
Those outdoor workouts still continue today ― as do their other tactics that kept the calories burning through COVID like classes via Zoom to keep members engaged.
“We got to come back and I got to touch a barbell again, which I was very excited, but that didn’t last long,” said Crossfit 808 member Jennifer Jakovenko. “So back to the Zoom classes, but thank goodness they had the Zoom classes because it really helped me get through.”
Umeda-Korth says the gym has always had a loyal core following and as a result, membership is returning to pre-pandemic numbers.
“We have a small group that works out at home and they’re kind of slowly I hear a lot of chatter, that they’re almost ready to come back,” Umeda-Korth said.
“But for the bulk of our gym they were ready to come back. They missed the in-person, they missed the community, they missed the barbells, they missed just being here.”
