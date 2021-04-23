Hawaii to resume administration of J&J vaccine after national ‘pause’ is lifted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said it will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the US lifted an 11-day “pause” meant to investigate rare instances of blood clots.
There’s no exact timeline as to when the state will use the shot again.
A state Health Department spokesman said a screening form for those who get the shot is being updated. Once it is, the state Health Department will once again administer the single-dose vaccine.
The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients nationwide who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50.
Three people died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fighting the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues to be another valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19,” the state Health Department said. “Those who do not want to wait for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are encouraged to schedule a vaccine appointment for one of the other vaccine products.”
There are hundreds of appointments available and everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible.
To find an appointment, click here.
