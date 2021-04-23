Hawaii reports 94 new COVID cases; 1 additional death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 94 new COVID cases on Friday and one additional fatality.
The new fatality was on Maui and brings the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 477.
Of the new cases, 73 were on Oahu, 13 in Maui County and four on Hawaii Island. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 31,751 cases of COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,140 new infections in Hawaii, the DOH says.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,118,905 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,398 total cases
- 1,762 required hospitalization
- 799 cases in the last 14 days
- 371 deaths
- 2,664 total cases
- 115 required hospitalization
- 103 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,305 total cases
- 198 required hospitalization
- 229 cases in the last 14 days
- 49 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 205 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,031 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.