Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend

A northwest swell has brought moderate surf to the north and west facing shores. This swell has peaked and will be declining through Friday. A small west northwest swell is possible Monday through Tuesday of next week with a source from a long lived distant typhoon. Small surf will continue along the south facing shores into next week due to a series of long period swell from the southern hemisphere. The boost in the trade winds will raise the surf into the small to moderate range along the east facing shores into the weekend.