Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations.
Windward shower coverage could increase late Friday through Saturday night as an upper low moves through from north to south.
Warm and humid conditions may return early next week as the trade winds diminish in response to a front passing far to the north.
Clouds and showers will shift back over interior and leeward locations through the afternoon hours.
A northwest swell has brought moderate surf to the north- and west-facing shores. This swell has peaked and will be declining through Friday.
A small west-northwest swell is possible Monday through Tuesday of next week with a source from a long-lived, distant typhoon.
Small surf will continue along the south-facing shores into next week due to a series of long-period swell from the southern hemisphere.
The boost in the trade winds will raise the surf into the small to moderate range along the east-facing shores into the weekend.
