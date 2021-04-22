With demand dropping, a Kauai vaccine clinic soon won’t offer first doses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With more than 1 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered statewide, demand is beginning to dip on Kauai.
According to the county, some 55,000 doses have already been administered on the Garden Isle.
County officials say the DOH will stop giving out first doses at the end of this month at the Convention Hall vaccine clinic in Lihue. Come May, first doses will be available only only through hospital and pharmacy clinic locations. Second doses will continue to be administered.
Appointments are still available next week for those 16 an older. For more information, click here.
Adults 60 and up who haven’t yet gotten a first dose but want to do so may do a walk-in at the Convention Hall clinic all next week. Language assistance will also be available between April 27 and April 29 from the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.
Kauai is administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
