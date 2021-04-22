Why are visitors cruising around in U-Hauls? Blame the pandemic.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another pandemic ripple effect is the high cost of rental cars.
So, some visitors are turning to other options.
“Everybody seems to need a vehicle,” said U-Haul Marketing President Kaleo Alau.
Alau said Hawaii U-Haul facilities are the busiest they’ve been in years.
With the state reopening and a rebound in the visitor industry, Alau said there are not enough rental cars in the islands to meet demand.
“Most of the time they’re saying that they can’t get a vehicle from any of the rental spots. They’re all sold out,” Alau said.
Last month, the cheapest rental car on Maui was a Toyota Camry for $722 a day.
“We had relatives from out of town come in and ... one couldn’t even find anything,” said Kihei resident Dave Morrell.
Alau said visitors are calling asking for pickup trucks, cargo vans, even box trucks.
Morrell is worried there may not been enough vehicles for people who need them for hauling.
“They don’t have any box trucks today because I wanted to rent one. So, I guess they’re all out with tourists,” he said.
Alau said he is doing what he can to encourage using his trucks for moving.
“Sometimes there are people who are like can I rent this vehicle for a month? And I just tell them that’s not going to happen.”
