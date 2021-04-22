In this Hawaii Island school club, ‘animals rule!’ and the kids do, too

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To say the students in Keaukaha Elementary School’s Critter Club are enthusiastic about animals is an understatement. They are really passionate about pets.
“Not only do they try to teach children about responsible pet ownership, but the same thing goes for adults,” club member Kealia Kamalii said.
The club started three years ago when students in the Hilo school made a suggestion to school counselor Kristin Spear.
“I remember specifically this girl enthusiastically sharing with me her love for animals,” she said.
Critter Club was born and the rest is history. The kids regularly raise funds for pet rescues and shelters.
Their ‘Pennies for Pets” effort brought in $1,000 for Aloha Ilio Rescue. The fundraiser started with an idea from club member Kaysen Kailiana.
“What we do is amazing!” he said. “This is why I want to be in Critter Club. I can be a part of saving lives, animal lives.”
Even COVID can’t slow the Critter Kids down. They connect through Zoom and meet other animal advocates.
The club’s positive influence is spreading. Members participate in pet rescues and community awareness campaigns.
“We always will help out animals until it’s done,” Kaysen said.
On Saturday, Critter Club hosts a live panel discussion on Facebook called “Passion for Pets.” They will be joined by animal advocates from around the nation
“We have panelists from New York, California, the mid west, all joining us this Saturday for a special opportunity to talk about how pitbulls are so misrepresented,” Spear said.
Critter Club is for Keaukaha’s fourth through sixth graders, but it’s so popular graduating members don’t want to leave.
“Some of the other kids who are finished with 6th grade are still in Critter Club. So that means I can still be here,” Kealia said.
You can follow them on Instagram at @alohacritterclub.
The club’s next mission is to get other schools involved. The students believe they can achieve anything when they work together.
And they have a rallying cry: “Animals Rule!”
