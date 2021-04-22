Suspect accused in brutal attack of elderly woman charged with assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, the man suspected of brutally attacking an elderly woman in Hilo appeared in court Thursday.
Zachary Babosh, 37, was charged with first and second degree assault after allegedly attacking 75-year-old Paulette Stabile earlier this month,
The April 10 attack at the Waiakea Villas left Stabile badly bruised and bloodied. Weeks later, she’s made a remarkable recovery but still feels the physical effects from the assault.
It started when Stabile confronted Babosh about his actions.
“She told him she didn’t like him,” said Stabile’s niece, Daysha Ludwig. “He asked why and she said, ‘Because you’re always yelling and swearing at women and you beat women.’”
Babosh was arrested at a Waikiki hotel on Tuesday.
He’s being held on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Monday.
