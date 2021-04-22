State to open drive-thru prescription medication drop off sites

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, the state is encouraging residents to drop off unused or expired prescription medication at sites across the islands.
The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.
Although the event is usually hosted as an in-person drop off, the state will open drive-thru locations to collect prescription drugs.
Officials said labels do not need to be removed and pills can remain in its containers. Residents are asked to simply toss the bottles in a disposable bag and drop them off at the drive-thru.
Tablets, capsules, liquids and other forms of medication will be accepted. New or used syringes will not be accepted.
The state said the service is free and anonymous.
Officials said it is important to dispose of prescribed medication properly in order to prevent the risk of abusing drugs and accidental poisoning. Medical experts also advised against taking expired medicines as they may lose their effectiveness.
To find a prescription drop off location near you, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.