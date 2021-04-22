Renovations bring new life, economic opportunities to a Waipahu mall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New tenants are moving into a newly renovated source of economic growth for the Waipahu community.
The Shops at West Loch Station recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation. The mall is now welcoming new tenants to the area, including Rainbow Drive-In, Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu, Top Tea, and several others.
Other existing tenants include Pizza Hut, Pupukea Grindz, Manny’s Bake Shop along with others.
Developers hope the renovations at the more than 23,300 square foot space will continue to revamp economic opportunities in the area.
“We received an enormous amount of inquiries from businesses hoping to lease a unit at this special project,” said Duane Shimogawa, project manager for Avalon Group, who is in charge of leasing and managements. “We hope this project serves as a model for others in this transit-oriented development area that ultimately promotes live, work and play communities.”
Two retail spaces geared toward restaurant-style businesses are available.
