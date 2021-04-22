PODCAST: How a California teen swam the treacherous Kaiwi Channel in record time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet Edie Markovich, the California teen who just became the youngest person ever to swim across the treacherous Kaiwi Channel!
She finished in 14 hours and 27 minutes despite a slightly scary encounter at the start and strong currents along the way. So how did she go from Molokai to Oahu in record time ― and what kept her going?
Listen in as Edie describes her grueling but rewarding open ocean challenge and offers tips to those looking to boost their swimming endurance.
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.