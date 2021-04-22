North shore nonprofit receives grant from WSL to protect Oahu’s beaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to protect Oahu’s beaches, the World Surf League awarded its first ever PURE grant to a North Shore community-based nonprofit on Earth Day.
The organization, Malama-Pupukea-Waimea, was one of five other recipients across the globe to receive the PURE grant, which WSL said stands for protecting, understanding and respecting the environment.
Community organizers said the grant will go toward the management plan for the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District.
“We’re really excited about the WSL PURE grant. We’re really honored to be a recipient here in Hawaii,” said Jenny Yagodich of Malama-Pupukea-Waimea.
“This funding is going to really help us in a lot of different ways. One of those ways is to help us not only create a management plan here and work in collaboration with the Division of Aquatic Resources to help create a framework that will then enable 60 more communities to create management plans in their areas as well.”
The grant will also fund a Hawaiian plant coastal restoration project to prevent beach erosion and to protect coral reefs.
WSL said all of the grant recipients announced Thursday supported the organization’s “We Are One Ocean” campaign, which aims to protect and conserve 30% of the global ocean by the year 2030.
