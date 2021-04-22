No.1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball enters Big West tournament as top-seed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh off the heals of an Undefeated regular season, the No. 1 ranked UH men’s volleyball team enters the Big West Tournament as the number one seed — not having to travel far to continue their road to glory.
“You know its kind of like that reseting point for us.” Senior blocker Patrick Gasman told reporters. “For me in particular, we got to have our senior night last week but that wasn’t like my last game at the Stan.”
SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center plays host to the 2021 Big West Championship, with the ‘Bows taking the top seeding and a first round bye. Many would think that the Warriors would cruise through the tourney straight to the NCAA championship, but UH is looking to leave no doubt.
“I mean again overall, were always about lets focus on the things we can control,” head coach Charlie Wade said. “Were not leaving anything up for chance and you know our focus is coming out Friday and playing the best we can and winning that match.”
“Were definitely going to talk about that today at practice,” Gasman said. “Don’t let anyone else make the decision for us, were going to make the decision for ourselves.”
The ‘Bows fifteen straight wins is the second best start to a season in program history, However they know the level of competition in the Big West is some of the best in the nation.
There are a lot of good teams in our league, a lot of good teams in the nation,” Gasman said. “Everybody’s beatable right now and we gotta play to our best ability every single night.”
That sentiment was put to the test last week Friday, when UC Irvine took the number one team in the country to a full five sets, a prime example that anyone can beat anyone — especially in tournament play.
“Thats just life in the Big West, its always going to be like that, you know.” Coach Wade said. “they’ve got really good players on their team and it was good to play that kind of game, which we haven’t a lot, whens guys are just airing it out top of the antenna and Thunder.”
“It was hard to defend it was just a slugfest, so that was a fun match to be a part of and thrilled we were able to come out on top.”
Hawaii is back in action Friday, taking on the winner of the UC San Diego-Cal State Northridge match, first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time — no fans are allowed in SimpliFi Arena, all matches are being broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
