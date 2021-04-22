Hundreds of COVID vaccine appointments available at LCC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a vaccine appointment?
The city said there are hundreds available for Friday at the Leeward Community College mass vaccination site.
The vaccines being offered are the Moderna brand, which requires a second dose. Anyone who is at least 18 years old is eligible for sign up.
City officials said at least 500 appointments are available throughout the day.
For more information or to make an appointment, click here.
Meanwhile, there are also hundreds of vaccination appointments available at Nanakuli High School on Saturday. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents can call 427-3659 to reserve a spot. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.