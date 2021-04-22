Hawaiian Airlines launches new nonstop service to Austin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated the launch of its nonstop service between Austin, Texas and Honolulu on Wednesday.
The airlines hosted a ceremony at the gate, welcoming passengers arriving from Austin with lei and a hula performance. The area was also blessed to celebrate the launch of this new service.
“Both destinations are known for their incredible food, music and arts scene and we couldn’t be more excited to connect these two amazing cities with our convenient, award-winning service,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.
The new service will be offered twice a week from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The flight from Austin to Honolulu will depart on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu, while the flight from Honolulu to Austin will depart on Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and will arrive at 10:10 p.m. in Austin.
Hawaiian Airlines said it will increase services to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demands.
In offering this new service, Hawaiian Airlines became the first carrier to provide nonstop flights between central Texas and Hawaii.
Guests arriving on Wednesday’s flight also received a reusable utensil kit from Hawaiian Airlines as a gift to honor Earth Day and to remind visitors to travel “pono” or responsibly.
