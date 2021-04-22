Forecast: Breezy winds heading in for the weekend

A new northwest swell is slated to peak today followed by slow decline through Friday. Expect a small to moderate, long-period west-northwest swell to arrive next Monday night and peak Tuesday, followed by a slow decline. A small short period west-northwest to northwest pulse is expected reach our north and west facing shores next week Wednesday night. A continuous stream of small, but long-period swells from the south and southwest will maintain small surf along south facing shores through next week Wednesday. Surf along the east facing shores will be on the rise Friday and Saturday when the returning trades turn breezy.