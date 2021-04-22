Family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu files wrongful death lawsuit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in Nuuanu last week has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Honolulu Police Department, claiming the agency is “still hiding the facts” in the case and has the burden to explain their actions.
Killed in the shooting was Lindani Myeni, a South African national who lived in the community. He was not armed, but police body cam footage did show him attacking three officers at the scene.
One of those officers suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.
The family is planning a news conference to discuss the lawsuit on Thursday afternoon.
Myeni’s widow has said she believes her husband’s race was a factor in the shooting and the lawsuit repeats those claims and seeks additional information.
“Despite multiple requests, we have not heard the 911 tapes, the dispatch recordings, or seen the body worn cam footage that precedes and follows the portion HPD chose to release,” said the attorney for the family, Jim Bickerton.
“HPD is also holding Lindani’s phone as ‘evidence’ and will not even return his wedding ring or other personal effects.”
The department has repeatedly said that the shooting was justified, and several external law enforcement experts have agreed with that conclusion.
But others, including the ACLU, have questioned why police officers didn’t identify themselves before drawing a gun on Myeni and ordering him to get on the ground.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.