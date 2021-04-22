City hopes to buy neglected property near Pearl Harbor bike path and turn it into a park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city hopes to transform a private property along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path into a new park, but the owner said they’re not offering what the lot is worth.
The lot will be adjacent to a brand new rail station, and the city said it has the potential to revitalize the neglected area.
Kevin Farm owns the property with his brother. He said it has been in the family since about 1850.
“It’s a half-acre industrial property, oceanfront, fronting Pearl Harbor,” he said.
Farm said people often leave abandoned tires and rubbish in front of his property. He said people who are homeless will cut through the fence and sleep within its border.
“I just want to transfer this to the city and the people of the City and County to enjoy it,” he said. “But treat me fairly, don’t low ball me.”
The City Council has agreed to condemn the property. There’s about $1.2 million in the budget, but the owner said that’s not what the city is offering.
“I think we all know the overall objective is to really look for a nice park in the area at a reasonable cost for both parties,” said City Councilman Brandon Elefante, who represents Aiea, Pearl City, and Waipahu.
“There are certain parts of that trail that may be a little scary, or maybe you only see a few people,” Elefante said. “So we really want to activate the space. And that’s part of the overall goal.”
If the city adopts the proposal, negotiations will begin with the owners.
