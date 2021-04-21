UH baseball stay at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend to host UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team continues their homestand this weekend with a four-game series against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium.
The ‘Bows are coming off a tough 3-1 series loss against Cal State Bakersfield, after not being able to get the series split last Sunday — UH still does not have a win on Sunday this season.
One of the highlights of last weekend was Jared Quandt’s grand slam in Saturday’s game two, the first freshman to do so since 1982. Also returning to the line up was Dustin Demeter, after rehabbing an injury, Demeter had seven hits and five RBIs including a two-run homer last weekend.
Looking ahead, Hawaii currently leads the overall series with Davis, 18 games to 10, with UH beating the Aggies the last time the two teams met.
Hawaii faces UC Davis this weekend in a four-game series, game one set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
