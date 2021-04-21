‘Technical issues’ impair use of P-EBT cards; state working on a fix

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A technical glitch has led to P-EBT cards not working for families across the state Wednesday.
The P-EBT, or Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, helps get SNAP benefits to families. Users reported funds were uploaded Tuesday night, but inaccessible at stores by Wednesday.
DHS acknowledged the issue with the program, and said they are working with the EBT vendor to address the problem.
It’s unclear when the fix will be completed. For more information, click here.
This story will be updated.
