Kauai family infected with so-called ‘California variant’ of COVID after inter-island travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least four members of a Kauai family contracted the so-called “California variant” of COVID following inter-island travel, county health officials said.
“The B1.429 variant is the dominant form of COVID-19 circulating on Oahu and in Maui County,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer.
“So it is not surprising that this variant was found related to inter-island travel,”
Samples from the four individuals were tested after seven members of the same household contracted COVID-19. It’s unclear if the three additional household members got the California variant.
Officials said the infection began after two of the members traveled inter-island.
Officials also noted that one of those who contracted COVID had gotten one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Berreman added that the California strain could pose an additional risk to Kauai as travel increase.
“The B 1.429 variant is of concern because it is more easily transmissible from person to person and therefore poses an increased risk of community spread,” Berreman said.
This isn’t the first variant strain detected on Kauai.
The B1.429 variant was found in a patient in January who also had a recent history of travel.
“As residents travel more—both to the mainland and inter-island—and as we welcome more visitors to our island, it is especially important that we all continue to take precautions,” said Berreman.
“The strongest step we can take is to be vaccinated. I encourage all residents 16 years of age and older to make an appointment now, if they have not already been vaccinated. And mahalo to those who have been vaccinated.”
For Kauai residents, vaccine appointments can be made here: kauai.gov/vaccine. Appointments are available island wide.
