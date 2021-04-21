Proposal to severely restrict amateur medical cannabis grow operations dies at Legislature

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to dramatically restrict medical cannabis patients from growing their own marijuana has died at the state Legislature.
The state Health Department was seeking severe limits on community growing co-ops.
Some co-ops are huge and each patient or caregiver can grow up to 10 plants with no limit on members. Patients complained limiting their right to grow their own would deprive them of medicine they depend on.
On Wednesday, House and Senate negotiators killed the state proposal, concluding they were too far apart to reach agreement.
