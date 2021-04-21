Maui Public Works requests nearly $9 million for repairs following March’s severe flooding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month’s heavy rain that led to flooding and evacuations on Maui caused nearly $9 million worth of damage.
That number is according to the Maui Public Works Department’s request for funding.
The Department asked for $3 million dollars to repair the Kaupakalua Bridge at Peahi road. They also requested another $2.3 million to construct retaining walls and repair guardrails along Haiku Road.
Another $1.5 million is being requested for roadwork and stabilization along Awalau Road.
The county previously said at least a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed by the flooding.
Because the flooding was so severe, Gov. Ige declared a state of emergency in light of the damage on Oahu and Maui. That freed up funding to conduct emergency repairs.
Read the full funding request that was submitted to the Maui County Council below:
