Large police presence surrounds Ala Wai Canal as man appears to be evading authorities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large police presence is surrounding the Ala Wai Canal on Wednesday morning as a man in the water appears to be evading officers.
Honolulu police were called to the Ala Wai Golf Course around 5 a.m. That’s when they spotted the man in the water, who later managed to get into a pipe alongside the canal.
Police on the scene said the man is wanted on a warrant.
A separate incident in the area also led to authorities cordoning off nearby buildings.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.