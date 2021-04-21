Large police presence surrounds Ala Wai Canal as man appears to be evading authorities

Large police presence surrounds Ala Wai Canal as man appears to be evading authorities
By HNN Staff | April 21, 2021 at 7:09 AM HST - Updated April 21 at 7:47 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large police presence is surrounding the Ala Wai Canal on Wednesday morning as a man in the water appears to be evading officers.

Honolulu police were called to the Ala Wai Golf Course around 5 a.m. That’s when they spotted the man in the water, who later managed to get into a pipe alongside the canal.

Police on the scene said the man is wanted on a warrant.

A separate incident in the area also led to authorities cordoning off nearby buildings.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.