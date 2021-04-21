Kaneohe family anxiously awaits sentencing of driver responsible of deadly 2019 crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been about two years since a mother of six took her last breath.
Brianne Lee was 32 years old when she was killed by a drunk driver in Kalihi in 2019.
“I think about it almost every day. But it’s not to the point where it’s going to stop me from doing what I’m doing. It’s more of my motive to keep going,” said Lee’s oldest child Dominique “Makana” Kahala.
Kahala is now 19 years old. He joined the Army eight months ago and wishes his mom was able to witness his accomplishments.
“He took a special person from this world, who meant a lot to so many different people,” Kahala said.
In 2019, 22-year-old Ken Aisek was arrested for negligent homicide, driving drunk and without a license but was released pending further investigation.
It took about 14 months to charge him. After nine months in custody, Aisek pleaded no contest and was released to a drug treatment facility. Aisek has a prior felony drug charge.
“I find it disgusting that he’s out,” said Lee’s mother, Michele Lee-Markham.
Aisek faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.
However, Lee’s family fears the judge will be lenient given how he has been treated so far.
“If he doesn’t serve his full sentence, I feel like it’s an injustice in my daughter’s name. I feel like it’s a slap in the face to my family and to her children,” Lee-Markham said.
Sources say moments before the crash, Aisek was pulled over by police for several traffic offenses. Instead of complying with the officer, he took off, ran a red light, and slammed into Lee’s vehicle.
The Honolulu Police Department conducted an internal investigation and says three officers received disciplinary action for the handling of the case.
Lee’s family is suing the city.
“That is something that we are looking into on behalf of the family, to see whether or not there were other parties involved other than Mr. Aisek, the defendant, to see whether they played a factor into leading to and causing Brianne’s death,” said David Ahuna, the attorney for the family.
Aisek’s sentencing is May 7th at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Catherine Remigio’s courtroom.
