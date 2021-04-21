High school artist shares some aloha in her mural at Waimalu Shopping Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vibrant Hawaii-inspired mural inside the Waimalu Shopping Center has finally been completed by a high school artist.
After two weeks of painting the mural by hand, Rachel Radona a senior at Kamehameha Schools, finished her “Aloha Mural” at Omiyage Market and Gifts.
She said that the inspiration behind the mural came from a place close to home.
“I took inspiration from the street art where I grew up,” she said. “Overall, my inspiration was Hawaii and what makes Hawaii fun.”
This inspiration can be seen in the array of Hawaii’s favorites featured in the mural, which included shave ice, SPAM musubi, an ukulele, pineapple, rolling surf and kalo leaves.
“We hid little pictures in mural like a scavenger hunt for little kids.”
The mural will be the first thing customers see when they walk into the eating area.
Radona said she hopes this mural will be welcoming as customers come in to shop and eat.
“I tried to make it homey. I just tried to make it really fun and exciting so that a lot of people will be interested in this place,” she said.
