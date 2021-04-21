Here’s your chance to own a piece of Love’s Bakery memorabilia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Food products along with Love’s Bakery memorabilia are now up for auction.
Oahu Auctions just opened online bidding for items from the nearly 170-year-old bakery, which closed last month.
Most items up for grabs include baked goods and bags of dry ingredients, but also on the auction block are vintage Love’s Aloha Shirts.
Auctioneers say items will be sold in multiple phases. The first phase ends Saturday night at 6 p.m.
