Hawaii reports 73 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 73 new COVID cases on Wednesday and no additional fatalities.
Of the new cases, 45 were on Oahu, 16 in Maui County, six on Hawaii Island and three on Kauai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 31,561 cases of COVID-19. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 474.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,166 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,087,674 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,253 total cases
- 1,756 required hospitalization
- 790 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,651 total cases
- 113 required hospitalization
- 104 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,285 total cases
- 196 required hospitalization
- 260 cases in the last 14 days
- 47 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 36 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 203 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,022 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
