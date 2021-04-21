Forecast: Trade winds are picking up and becoming gusty Friday into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are tracking changes in our winds into the weekend plus the south winds will fade. High clouds will gradually decrease today. Leeward sea breezes will support inland clouds and a few showers this Thursday. Breezy trades and more typical trade wind weather with increasing windward showers will return by the end of the week.
Let’s talk surf! A small to moderate northwest swell arriving today will lead to a bump up to the north and west facing shores. A continuous stream of small but long period swell from the south and southwest will maintain small surf to the south facing shores throughout the forecast period. The return of the trade winds means the surf along the east facing shores will be on the rise between Friday and Saturday when the trades turn breezy.
