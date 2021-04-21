Forecast: Light winds persist, trade winds return Friday

Wednesday forecast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi | April 21, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST - Updated April 21 at 4:27 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High clouds will gradually decrease today.

Leeward sea breezes will support inland clouds and a few showers this Thursday.

Breezy trades and more typical trade wind weather with increasing windward showers will return by the end of the week.

A small to moderate northwest swell arriving today will lead to a bump up to the north- and west-facing shores.

A continuous stream of small but long-period swell from the south and southwest will maintain small surf to the south-facing shores throughout the forecast period.

The return of the trade winds means the surf along the east-facing shores will be on the rise between Friday and Saturday when the trades turn breezy.

