Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation donates $1.5 million to help bring ‘Bows football to Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department received a $1.5 million donation from the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation on Wednesday to help their efforts to bring Rainbow Warriors football to Manoa.
In a release, UH officials say the gift will help fast track the necessary upgrades needed to play Division I college football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex this fall.
“It’s a lot of money and it gave us the confidence to move forward and to make the decision to let’s go and get ready for football next year.” UH Athletic Director David Matlin said in the release. “Even more than the dollars, it’s a gift of hope.”
This is not the first time UH and the Ching Foundation have worked together, back in 2008 the Foundation donated $5 million for the construction of the current athletics complex — dedicated to Clarence T.C. Ching.
“We are proud of our association with the university.” Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation Chairman John Tsui said. “It’s been a long one and we anticipate it being an excellent one moving forward.”
Retrofitting the existing complex is set to cost an estimated $8 million, UH recently set up a campaign to raise the funds to support the project.
The Rainbow Warriors’ first home game — actually at home — is set for September 4, against Portland State.
