GRAPHIC: Big Island fugitive accused of vicious attack on elderly woman arrested on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old Big Island man accused of viciously attacking an elderly woman in a Hilo parking lot earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night in Waikiki.
Zachary Babosh was arrested at the Aloha Aqua Surf Hotel in Waikiki. He’s accused of violently attacking 75-year old Paulette Stabile on April 10.
“I’m still in pain,” Stabile said, adding she suffered a broken orbital bone, broken nose, and concussion. She also had to have stitches on her face and lost several teeth in the ambush.
Stabile said she was leaving a bar on Hualani Street when the man grabbed her from behind.
She identified him to police as Zachary Babosh.
The two had words weeks earlier at the same bar.
“She told him she didn’t like him,” said Stabile’s niece, Daysha Ludwig, “He asked why and she said, because you’re always yelling and swearing at women and you beat women.”
Babosh is a convicted felon, with previous arrests for domestic abuse and assault.
Before his arrest, he was on probation after serving jail time for terroristic threatening and violating a restraining order. The terms of his probation prohibited him from being in a bar or any establishment where alcohol “is the primary item of sale or consumption.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Babosh on April 17 for first-degree assault, but he had already left the Big Island for Honolulu. Honolulu police and deputy U.S. Marshals tracked him to the Aloha Aqua Surf Hotel and arrested him about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ludwig said she was relieved to learn of his arrest.
“My aunty’s going to be safe and she’ll feel more at ease. She’s been very worried at home,” she said.
Stabile said they put up surveillance cameras around her home, fearing he’d come back.
“What he did to an old lady was uncalled for,” Stabile said.
Babosh remains at the Honolulu Police Department’s cellblock. It’s not clear when he’ll be sent back to Hilo to face the assault charge.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.