Attorneys general urge online marketplace to stop the sale of fake COVID vaccine cards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attorneys general across the country, including Hawaii, urged an online marketplace to stop the sale of fraudulent and blank COVID-19 vaccine cards on their website.
In a letter, a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general called on OfferUp to immediately take action to prevent the sale of fake vaccine cards on their platform.
The attorneys general urged OfferUp to:
- Monitor its platform for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards.
- Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.
- Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.
Among those who signed the letter was Attorney General Clare Connors of Hawaii.
“Those who falsely claim to be vaccinated are circumventing policies established to keep people safe,” said Connors. “Online platforms must do everything they can to stop and prevent dangerous, unlawful conduct occurring on their platforms.”
The attorneys general said they took action as concerns were raised about the public health risks from the sale of these fake vaccine cards.
The fake cards appear to be official because they include the logos for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.
Attorneys general also said using these deceptive cards violates many state laws.
