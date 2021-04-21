After years of infestation, a rat-free Lehua Island now welcomes native plants and birds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of infestation, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources declared Wednesday that a tiny island off Kauai’s west shore is finally rat free.
DLNR said Hawaii’s seabirds can now safely nest on the rocky shores and native plants can flourish on Lehua Island.
Previously, crews successfully removed invasive rabbits from the island back in 2006 and have been working on eradicating the rats ever since.
The state said this month marks two years since any rats were found on the island. This analysis prompted the DLNR to officially declare the pests eradicated.
“Those of us who do this kind of work in the field all the time can fully appreciate the impact that things like rats, slugs and snails have on native plants,” said Mike DeMotta of the Institution for National Tropical botanical Garden.
With the eradication of rats, DLNR and their partners have already been seeing progress in the nesting of seabirds.
“The results are all around us. The birds are happy. They are not being eaten by rats anymore and now we can move onto other things,” said Mele Khalsa of Island Conservation.
DLNR said the island supports one of the most diverse seabird colonies in the Hawaiian Islands, with at least 17 species calling Lehua home.
Some of the dominant birds on the island include red-footed boobies and laysan albatross.
DLNR and their partners hope that Lehua might also host the endangered Newell’s shearwater, which had attempted to nest on the island but was unsuccessful due to rat predation.
Restoring some of the 14 native plants, 11 of which are found only in Hawaii, is the next step in DLNR’s project for Lehua Island.
