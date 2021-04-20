Woman suffers apparent shark bite off Kukio Beach on Hawaii Island

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is responding to an apparent shark attack off Kukio Beach on Hawaii Island on Tuesday morning.
According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, a woman was swimming about 500 feet from shore when the incident happened happened.
She was taken to the North Hawaii Medical Center for treatment, officials said.
A portion of the beach is closed as officials investigate.
This story will be updated.
