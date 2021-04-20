Woman, 23, dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Mokuleia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in waters off Mokuleia on Monday night, Honolulu police said.
Bystanders found the woman in shallow waters around 7 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, but she was later pronounced dead.
EMS said she may have suffered cardiac arrest.
There were no signs of foul play, but police are investigating.
