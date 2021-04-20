UHERO predicts Hawaii could reach herd immunity by July

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new study, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization predicted that the state could reach herd immunity by July if the rate of inoculations remains steady.
Experts said that herd immunity means that COVID-19 could be “tamed” if 70% to 85% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of April, the state reported that an average of 13,800 doses were administered every day. Researchers said that if the state is able to maintain this average, Hawaii will vaccinate 75% of its population by the first week of July.
State data showed that as of Monday about 494,000 people out of approximately 1.42 million residents in Hawaii have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
Currently, more than 1 million total shots have been administered in the state.
So far, Kauai has been able to give at least one dose to 55% of its population. Maui County has administered at least one dose to 47% of its population and Hawaii County has given shots to 46% of its residents.
Oahu trails the rest of the state with about 42% of the population with one shot. The island has also joined the neighbor islands Monday in expanding vaccine eligibility to those age 16 and older.
