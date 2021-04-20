State takes first steps toward redeveloping property around new Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state moved forward with next steps to redevelop property around a new Aloha Stadium Tuesday, beginning a market outreach for real estate development in the area.
The state will put out a request for proposals for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, which consists of two proposals that will cover the 98-acre lot. This includes a new 20-acre stadium, homes, shops and other businesses.
As plans continue for the construction of a new stadium, project leaders said the pandemic has pushed back their timeline. Leaders said they are limited by what they can do.
“We are being terribly descriptive and the reason for that is that we do have a very good idea of what we would like to see, but we also don’t want to choke innovation by being too descriptive and prescriptive of what’d we’d like to see,” said NASED Program Director David Harris.
According to the project’s website, officials hope to begin developing a new stadium by Fall of 2023, but the state said it would ask the developer to provide a specific timeline.
The state will host an informational briefing about the project on May 4.
To register for the presentation, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.