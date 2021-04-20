Rainbow Wahine water polo wrap up 2021 regular season with two-game series against UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii water polo team is set to finish their 2021 regular season this weekend with a two-game series against UC Davis at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
The Wahine are coming off of a two-game sweep of UC Irvine, their fourth consecutive win over the Anteaters after facing them the week prior on the road, now set to see the Aggies for the first time this season.
UH currently leads the overall series with 24 wins to 6, with a 17 game win streak over Davis starting back in 2008.
The weekend also marks Senior Night at the Duke, as head coach Maureen Cole and the ‘Bows will honor a group of seniors who will play their final game in Manoa.
Game one is set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time, while game two is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time from the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex — no in-person spectators are allow.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.