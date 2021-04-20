LIVE: Quarantine mandate to be lifted for inter-island travelers who are fully vaccinated

Gov. David Ige held a news conference Tuesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST - Updated April 20 at 1:35 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon amid discussions about the potential debut of a “vaccine passport” program for travelers.

Ige has indicated he would like to see a pilot of the program for inter-island travel.

Under the program, vaccinated travelers would be allowed to bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has said he’d like to see the pilot launched as early as May 1.

