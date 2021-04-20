Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 48 new COVID cases on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.
Of the new cases, there were 26 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, and one on Hawaii Island. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 31,490 cases of COVID-19. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 474.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,166 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,076,512 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,210 total cases
- 1,749 required hospitalization
- 801 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,645 total cases
- 112 required hospitalization
- 106 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,270 total cases
- 194 required hospitalization
- 268 cases in the last 14 days
- 47 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 35 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 200 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,016 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.