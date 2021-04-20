In wake of Chauvin guilty verdict, Hawaii advocates and experts eye justice system reforms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Social justice advocates and law enforcement experts in Hawaii reacted Tuesday to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and there was lots of common ground.
The former Minneapolis officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Ken Lawson, of the University of Hawaii’s law school, said his heart jumped into his throat when he heard the verdict.
“There is so much at stake,” he said.
“I did believe that based on the evidence and I followed the trial every day, that there would be a conviction because the videotape was so so strong,” he added.
Nikkya Taliaferro, executive director of Hawaii for Black Lives, helped organize Black Lives Matter protests in Honolulu last summer.
She said it’s a bittersweet day.
“While I am happy for the family, honestly it’s not something that I would view as giving justice,” said Taliaferro.
“I think the same system that allowed for this to happen can also achieve justice for the other black and brown people that have also been failed by the police or failed by the criminal justice system.”
HNN law enforcement analyst Tommy Aiu also believes the verdict sends a message that police need to use a reasonable amount of force.
“This amount of force especially in an in-custody situation is even more egregious,” he said.
“He (George Floyd) was not a threat to the surrounding officer, community or public because people were watching.”
“I think it sends a message that every community in America needs to have trust in their law enforcement, trust in their police departments and sheriffs offices to use the proper amount of force in every encounter,” he added.
SHOPO president Malcom Lutu also said Chauvin’s actions were not part of police duties and changes have already happened in police departments in Honolulu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai.
“From everybody’s reaction and what we saw, to me it wasn’t part of the police duties once he was subdued,” said Lutu.
“Departments have already rewritten use of force policies,” he added.
Many say dialogue over local policing needs to continue especially in light of recent fatal Honolulu police shootings of Iremember Sykap and Lindani Myeni.
“There has to be a way to apprehend a George Floyd without killing him,” said Lawson.
Lawson says people may be expecting a 40-year to life sentence for Chauvin, but because of sentencing guidelines, he believes that’s likely not going to happen.
