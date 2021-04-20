Forecast: Heavy rain possible today, drier by Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scattered showers capable of producing locally heavy rain and possibly a thunderstorm are expected today. Light and variable winds will continue into mid-week followed by a return to moderate to breezy trades this weekend. On the Big Island, afternoon sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over the island’s interior. Precipitable water values are sufficient to produce locally heavy downpours that could linger through the evening hours.