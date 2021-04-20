Forecast: Feeling a bit muggy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are tracking an upper level disturbance that is bringing on muggy weather. Light and variable winds will continue into mid-week followed by a return to moderate to breezy trades this weekend. On the Big Island, afternoon sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over the island’s interior. So expect more pop up showers for Wednesday before the trade winds take over the rest of the week.