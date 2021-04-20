Foodland announces closure of Sack N Save location near Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sack N Save location near Aloha Stadium will close on June 20, Foodland Super Market Ltd. announced Tuesday.
Opened in 1994, the Sack N Save Stadium location is Foodland’s largest store at 50,000 square feet.
Foodland says the the store’s lease will not be renewed, citing mounting revenue losses.
“Making the decision to close a store is never easy because of the impact it has on our customers and employees, but the losses we’ve incurred at this store are not sustainable,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.
The location’s 71 employees will be offered jobs at other Foodland locations around the island. The nearest Foodland locations to the stadium would be Foodland Farms Pearl City, Foodland Dillingham, and Foodland School Street.
“We are grateful for the support of our many customers in this community and want to thank them for shopping with us over the years. We also want to thank our dedicated employees whose exceptional service has made this store a great place to shop,” Wall added.
This is the latest Foodland-owned store to close. In June 2020, Foodland Waipouli on Kauai’s east side ended operations after 40 years, leaving the Princeville store the only remaining location on the island.
Founded in 1948, Foodland operates 33 stores and employs more than 2,600 people throughout four main islands.
