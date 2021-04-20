City investigated Nuuanu home at center of deadly police shooting 7 times for complaints

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said it has investigated the Nuuanu home at the center of a deadly police shooting seven times for complaints of an illegal short-term rental being operated at the Coelho Way address.
So far, though, no violations were reported, according to the Department of Planning and Permitting.
The shooting happened last Wednesday night after a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Details about what actually happened before police arrived ― and whether there was ever an actual burglary ― aren’t clear. The person who called 911 identified a man sitting in a vehicle nearby as the suspect and later told police that he had been exhibiting strange behavior.
Honolulu police said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, walked into the house, sat down, took off his shows and was trying to talk to the people, but they were very upset. He eventually walked out.
Officer body camera video shows a woman calling frantically for help.
Police said when they arrived, he started throwing punches, attacking and injuring three officers.
Myeni was shot and killed.
Hawaii News Now crews checked the property recently and found the gate open and multiple cars parked in the front yard.
According to DPP, the seven complaints were made between 2019 and 2020.
The department also explained that gathering evidence for an illegal short-term rental can be incredibly difficult.
At that property, short-term rentals of less than 30 days are not allowed.
Myeni’s wife said they live just down the street and she did not know why he went there. She says, in Myeni’s home country of South Africa, people visit their neighbors all the time.
She thinks a cultural misunderstanding led to the incident.
